LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville actor with Down syndrome is hitting the small screen.
David DeSanctis, a Down Syndrome of Louisville member, stars in the film "Color my World with Love." He plays the love interest in a movie about two people with Down syndrome who get engaged, but his fiancée's mother in the movie has concerns about the couple moving too fast.
"Everyone has a dream to fall in love and get married one day, even people with disabilities," said Lily D. Moore, who also stars in the film. "I hope viewers take away that 'Color My World with Love' is about painting your own story through your emotions and that we all have endless possibilities."
The movie airs Sunday, June 12, at 9 p.m. on the Hallmark Movie and Mysteries channel.
To watch the trailer, click here.
