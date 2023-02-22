LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Addiction Center officially opened Wednesday on East Market Street in NuLu.
Everyone involved at the clinic has gone through some type of recovery treatment themselves. Now, they hope to give back to those in need in Louisville.
"Louisville has 1.6 million people ... and the overdose rate is one of the highest in the country per capita," said Jacob Biddulph, CEO of the Louisville Addiction Center. "That's what drew us to the city of Louisville, and we're going to hold 25 clients here at any given time for long-term stay. Clients are with us typically 90 days but as short as 30 days."
Patients will spend anywhere from a few hours a week to several hours a day in treatment in what's called the Partial Hospitalization Program.
The goal is to help clients integrate back into society with a job by the time they complete treatment.
