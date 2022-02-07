LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- She protected Louisville's airport for seven years, but now one police dog is calling it a career.
After more than 7 years of service @FlyLouisville with the Dept. of Public Safety, Pita has officially retired. She was adopted by her handler Jason Shipman and will spend her retirement with his family. Thank you for all your hard work Pita! pic.twitter.com/kDrng5W2rf— FlyLouisville (SDF) (@FlyLouisville) February 7, 2022
Pita retired on Monday in a celebration complete with tennis balls.
She served with the Department of Public Safety at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport for more than seven years.
She will spend her retirement with her handler Jason Shipman, whose family adopted her.
