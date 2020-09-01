LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Roughly $1.2 billion is being spent to improve hundreds of airports across the U.S., and Kentucky is getting its share.
The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is expected to receive more than $24 million from that Federal Aviation Administration grant.
That money will be used to will help renovate a runway, a taxiway and taxiway lighting.
A portion of the money will also be used to help dampen the noise generated by airport activity.
"This is great news for Louisville's airport," said Dan Mann, executive director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority. "As the fourth busiest cargo airport in the world and second in North America -- it's vital that we continuously improve our airfield to ensure it's ready to meet the current and future needs for both our cargo and passenger airline partners."
Addington Field in Elizabethtown is also getting more than $1.4 million to add perimeter fencing.
