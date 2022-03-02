LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Animal House Adoption Center is full of an array of dogs.
From ones that are surrendered to abandoned and even some returns, the Louisville Metro Animal Services shelter has seen it all this year.
"More people wanting to adopt will be a tremendous help," said Ashley Book, interim shelter director at LMAS.
Ozzy Gibson, former police commander and director of Louisville of Metro Animal Services, said the no kill animal shelter has seen 70 dogs enter the facility in the past week and a half. Staffers have posted pictures of lost Huskies, German Shepherds and Chihuahuas to name a few, on top of their typical Pitbull and mixes looking for forever homes.
It worries staff unable to take in new animals and seeing adoptions at a standstill nationally.
According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), nearly one in five people nationwide — adopted a pet during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A big reason the shelter could be seeing highly sought-after breeds is due to fewer people working from home and unable to care for their four-legged companion.
“We always hope that people are responsible pet owners and seek help if they need it,” Book said. “We don’t want to see more strays on the street and out hope is that we don’t.”
In 2021, Louisville animal control officers responded to more than 17,300 service requests, including 2,640 reports of neglect and 594 reports of abuse. Two cases resulted in jail time for the owners. Animal control also reunited 120 pets with their owners in the field instead of bringing them to shelter because they were microchipped, licensed or both with updated contact info on file.
After LMAS posted calls for help online, it has garnered hundreds of shares. But even so, the organizations are always looking for volunteers, fosters and donations.
For more information about an adoptable pet, visit Louisville Metro Animal Services Facebook page.
To view a list of service requests taken by LMAS animal control, click here.
