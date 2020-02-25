LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From Pac-Man to pinball, the Arcade Expo is coming back to Louisville for its 10th year.
The event, March 6-8, will feature hundreds of arcade machines and game systems from the '70s, '80s and '90s, including Atari, Sega Genesis and Nintendo 64.
New additions include a virtual reality room, an NES room and an Xbox room for "Halo 3" and "Call of Duty" battles.
The expo also will include panels, tournaments, free concerts, costume contests, charity raffles and a vendor area with classic gaming systems, art, toys and collectibles.
The expo will take over nearly 40,000 square feet of the Triple Crown Pavilion Convention Center.
Adult tickets cost $25 on March 6, $30 on March 7, and $20 on March 8. You can also buy a three-day pass for $60. For children and teens ages 11 to 17, tickets cost $15 on March 6 and 8, $20 on March 7, or $40 for all three days. Tickets will be available at the door or online.
