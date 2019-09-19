LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Archbishop of Louisville Joseph Kurtz says he plans to undergo radical surgery to treat cancer in November.
In July, Kurtz announced that he had been diagnosed with urothelial carcinoma in his bladder and prostate and that he planned to seek treatment at the Duke University Cancer Institute.
In a Sept. 16 message posted on "The Record," an official Catholic website that serves parishioners in Central Kentucky, Kurtz explained how his treatment will proceed.
"Permit me also to give you an update on my progress with the cancer treatment and the steps ahead," Kurtz wrote. "I met with my surgeon for the first time this past week and learned that I will be able to return to Louisville around October 20 for three weeks. Hallelujah! This date will mark the completion of the chemotherapy and immunotherapy and will allow me to be strengthened for the radical surgery that will occur at the Duke Cancer Institute on November 11. After the surgery, I hope to be released by my surgeon at Thanksgiving.
"While urothelial carcinoma is somewhat common, the form I have and its location is not. Because of the aggressive nature of the cancer, I will be required to have this radical surgery on November 11 and should find out by Thanksgiving what ongoing treatment or limitations will be present."
Kurtz added that his stamina "remains very good" and that he plans to remain active, despite the need to avoid crowds and infection.
