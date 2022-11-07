LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Food banks in the Louisville area are trying to keep up with increasing demand from the community as the holiday season approaches.
"We're seeing unprecedented need right now," said Linette Lowe, with Central Louisville Community Ministries (CLCM).
CLCM partners with the Calvary Episcopal Church's pantry downtown, which Lowe said served more than 1,800 in October.
"The need has doubled, and some days even tripled, what our sort of pre-COVID normal would have been," she said.
Food banks and pantries across Louisville are noticing a similar trend as inflation and increased cost of living take a toll on families.
"Need doesn't discriminate," said Kelly Hutchinson, director of development for the Salvation Army of Louisville. "Many families are living paycheck to paycheck, and it's just one unexpected event that can tip a family over into crisis."
With Thanksgiving coming up in just over two weeks, many of these groups need help to make holiday meals happen for those in need.
"We love our neighbors and appreciate them and all they bring to this neighborhood and we want them to have a happy Thanksgiving," said Lowe.
CLCM is taking monetary donations to purchase turkeys for the hundreds of families served at the church's pantry, with hopes of raising about $2,500 to cover the cost.
Its sister organization, the Fern Creek/Highview United Ministries, has its own twist.
"We actually do a Thanksgiving basket program," said Renee Bryant, executive director of Fern Creek/Highview United Ministries.
The Monday before Thanksgiving, the organization accepts a variety of food donations like canned cranberry sauce, canned vegetables and also gift cards to buy meat and perishable items to create its baskets, which are handed out to hundreds of families drive-thru style the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.
"I have never run out in the past, but I'm afraid this might be the year just because we are seeing so many more families that are coming through," Bryant said.
Bryant says the currently serve about 1,500 people a month.
Those wishing to donate can drop off non-perishable Thanksgiving items to the organization at 9300 Beulah Church Road on Monday Nov. 21. Monetary donations can also be made. Click here to donate or for information about sending a donation via check.
Meanwhile, the Salvation Army of Louisville intends to feed 400 on Thanksgiving Day, and is currently taking turkey donations.
"It would really be a blessing to other people," Hutchinson said.
Turkey donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army weekdays between 9 a.m. and noon. For locations and more information about donating to the organization, click here.
Lowe, with CLCM, hopes whoever is able to give will help these community pantries and their missions this holiday season.
"We need to support them now more than ever," she said. "It's really important. No one should be hungry."
To donate to the CLCM, click here. When donating, organizers said to specify the donation is for turkeys in the message area.
