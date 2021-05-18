LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- School districts around the Louisville area are excited for a possible return to pre-pandemic style classes following Gov. Andy Beshear's comments Monday.
"I do not think there will be a mask mandate for schools in the fall," Beshear said in his Monday briefing. "I do not expect it from what we are seeing with COVID."
Currently, schools in Kentucky are still under a mask mandate despite some restrictions being lifted for vaccinated individuals. School leaders in the region said they will continue following those COVID-19 guidelines through the end of this spring semester.
"We're still fully with the mask mandate right now in all of our buildings," Bullitt County Superintendent Jesse Bacon said.
Of the many school leaders WDRB News contacted Tuesday, all said their district will continue to follow Healthy at School guidelines through the end of the year.
"Our students are resilient," Hardin County spokesperson John Wright said. "They've kept (masks) on. They've done what we asked them to do."
However, the mask mandate for the state of Kentucky ends June 11 for anyone vaccinated or not. It's not clear whether that includes school districts.
"Certainly the trend right now is heading in the direction that seems extremely positive, so we'll see where we are come August," Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson Renee Murphy said.
Districts are hoping that by August, mandates will be removed and guidelines will allow for pre-pandemic classroom settings.
"Hopefully, that's the way we not only get to start next year in August but to continue that way," Wright said.
"We're definitely looking forward to what we feel like will be a more normal experience for our students next year, with some enhancements that we've learned through this thing that we've been through," Bacon added.
