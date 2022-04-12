LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jason Clayborn, a Grammy- nominated singer/songwriter from Louisville, was nominated this week for eight Stellar Gospel Music Awards alongside his group, The Atmosphere Changers.
The nominations encompass categories from Male Artist of the Year, Music Video of the Year and more for the award show, which is televised annually to honor the best in Gospel music.
"Stellar Awards is the gospel Grammys," Clayborn said in a 2021 interview with WDRB News. "It's the biggest event for gospel music of the whole year."
In 2020, Clayborn — a Louisville native and the worship director at St. Stephen Church on South 15th Street — and The Atmosphere Changers joined Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine on Louisville rapper Jack Harlow's hit "Same Guy." The group hit the gospel charts later that year with the single "Praise Belongs to You."
Below is a list of all of Clayborn's nominations for the 2022 Stellar Awards:
- Category No. 3: Male Artist of the Year
- Category No. 8: Choir of the Year
- Category No. 12: Traditional Male Artist of the Year
- Category No. 16: Traditional Album of the Year
- Category No. 17: Urban Inspirational Single ("God Made it Beautiful")
- Category No. 18: Traditional Choir of the Year
- Category No. 15: Praise & Worship Song of the Year ("You're All I Need")
- Category No. 27: Music Video of the Year ("You're All I Need")
"We found out Monday morning that it was eight (nominations), and, I mean, I was just floored," Clayborn said Tuesday. "I was sitting in my car, taking my son to school, and I just sat in the parking lot of the bank for about 30 minutes just trippin' and I couldn't believe it. It's a testament to hard work and due diligence."
Voting is open from April 11-25. To cast your votes, click here.
The 37th annual award show will be held July 15-16 in Atlanta.
