LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A music minister from Louisville who topped the charts now has a chance to help other local singers and songwriters.
It was hard to imagine in 2016 how Jason Clayborn's life could get any better.
Gospel music great Hezekiah Walker recorded a song titled "Better" that was written by Clayborn. The hit song stayed on the charts for 41 weeks and earned Clayborn a Dove Award and a Grammy nomination.
About his success, Clayborn said, "It's astronomical in my brain. It's opened up so many doors for me as a writer."
Clayborn has also written other hit songs including "I Survived It" by Ricky Dillard, which was also nominated for a Dove Award, and Wess Morgan's "Get Me Thru."
But for the worship leader from St. Stephen Church, something even "Better" was coming.
"They signed me this past week to a four-year, three album deal" Clayborn said.
Clayborn is now signed with Tyscot Records, a titan label in gospel music for more than 40 years.
He's been signed not just as writer, but for three albums singing his own songs. "It's just almost surreal. People keep asking me 'how do you feel, how do you feel?' I don't know how to feel. I've been doing it for so long," Clayborn said.
It's a culmination for Clayborn, who produced four albums independently and sold CD's out of the back of his car.
Now in a joint venture with Tyscot, he can still make music on his own label, but reach a greater audience.
"Warner Chapel, which is Warner Brothers and it's the same distribution as Cardi B. and Bruno Mars, so (there's) worldwide international distribution.
"So having a publicist, management and marketing directors and radio people who can help push that, and you can just focus on being creative. It's cool to have that team," he said.
The deal also allows Clayborn to develop other artists, opening doors for others in Louisville.
It's a full circle moment. "It solidifies all of the lyrics that God gave me sitting right here in this front bench," he said.
It's a great moment for the man who wrote "Better" as an anthem for himself, believing the best is yet to come.
