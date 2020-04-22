LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville attorney has been arrested after police say he made threats against the life of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.
According to court documents, Kentucky State Police were contacted on Thursday, April 16, about a statement made on a Facebook account bearing the name "Greg Troutman."
The statement read as follows: "Maybe some should ask Beshear in a press conference about his thoughts on William Goebel. For those of you who don't know the history...it's a good read..."
William Goebel was the 34th governor of Kentucky. He was shot by an assassin the day before he was sworn in, and died four days later.
Police say they traced the Facebook account to 53-year-old James Troutman. Troutman is a lawyer and former president of the Springhurst Community Association, which governs the Springhurst subdivisions in northeast Jefferson County.
When questioned by police on April 16, Troutman allegedly admitted to making the statement on Facebook, and proceeded to give a detailed description of the history of Goebel and his assassination.
Days later, on April 20, Kentucky State Police say they were contacted about another statement Troutman made on Facebook. Police say they were sent a screenshot of an exchange between Troutman and an anonymous user. The exchange read as follows, according to police:
TROUTMAN: There's a rally tomorrow in Frankfort and Lansing.
ANONYMOUS USER: Will the Gov be there shooting plates???
TROUTMAN: With any luck the Gov will be the one at whom the shooting will be directed.
Police say they believe Troutman expressed in the statements an intent to commit a crime "likely to result in death or serious physical injury to the Kentucky governor."
Troutman was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Tuesday evening at his home. He faces a misdemeanor charge of third-degree terroristic threatening. According to court documents, he is being held on a $100,000 bond.
WDRB tried to contact Troutman Wednesday morning for comment. At the time of this writing, he has not responded.
