LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is one of 10 cities that were chosen for a grant to support its residents who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Accelerator for America will provide technical assistance and $50,000 to Louivillians hit hardest by COVID-19, according to a news release. The Accelerator for America Initiative was supported by a $750,000 Open Society Foundations' grant.
“This grant from Accelerator for America will provide an additional boost to get much needed support into the hands of residents seeking rental, utility or food assistance," said Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer in a news release.
The mayor said the grant will "compliment" the One Louisville Fund, which has raised nearly $11 million dollars to far to help residents who lost income due to the pandemic. So far, 150 nonprofits and 2,000 households have benefited from the One Louisville Fund.
