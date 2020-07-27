LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) - Gov. Andy Beshear’s announcement Monday is a financial setback to many restaurants and bars that say they were just getting back on their feet.
“We’re upset about it but we got to do what we got to do,” said Check’s Café bartender Tanya Reid.
On Monday 12 tables were inside the restaurant — a number that will be reduced to six on Tuesday.
“We were starting to open back up and now we’re going backwards again and people are stop wanting to come out so, yes, it worries me a lot,” Reid said.
Check’s has been open for nearly 80 years in Louisville's Schnitzelburg neighborhood. While it does have some outside seating, Reid fears it won’t be enough to offset the number inside during busy times of the day.
The restaurant has already reduced the number of its bartenders. It has had success with carryout orders but noticed an increase in customers once restaurants were allowed to be at 50% capacity.
“I wonder how I am going to be able to survive if this continues on," Reid said. "I work off of tips. If I have no customers I don’t make any money and can’t pay my bills."
Monnick Beer Co. spent Monday setting up eight picnic tables in the street to allow for more outside seating – something it had been working on for weeks. The business was ready to go as soon as the governor announced the rollbacks.
“What we have seen is that people prefer to sit outside and so we have been trying to accommodate people in that way as much as possible,” said co-owner Brian Holten.
The additional outdoor seating will lessen the blow of reduced indoor capacity — provided Mother Nature cooperates.
Holten said he is not surprised by the governor’s new restrictions, and although financially tough, he believes it was the right thing to do.
“It’s probably wise especially since there are a lot of places that aren’t really being careful about social distancing,” Holten said.
Starting Tuesday, Reid said the bar stools at Check's will be removed, and people will have to take their drinks outside or to a table. She hopes the restrictions last only two weeks — especially as the city is known nationally for its food scene.
