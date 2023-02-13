LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville men's and women's basketball teams will wear special uniforms to honor Black History Month.
The special Adidas uniforms to honor Black excellence and heritage feature a theme of cream colors and golden flowers to mimic goldenrods, which is the state flower of Kentucky. The cream color is a nod to "cream of the planet," referring to Africa's abundance of natural resources like diamonds, gold, platinum and ivory, to name a few.
The term "cream of the planet" became popular by Marcus Green, a Jamaican-born Black nationalist and leader of the Pan-Africanism movement, who worked in America to curb people's impression of Africans as "uncivilized," and unite and connect people with African descent.
In celebration of #BlackHistoryMonth, @LouisvilleMBB and @LouisvilleWBB will each wear speciality uniforms in the coming days that honor Black excellence and heritage.More info: https://t.co/FPkXL6p9sf#GoCards pic.twitter.com/RtbIWThEVj— Louisville Athletics (@GoCards) February 13, 2023
The uniforms are meant to show respect to the Black influencers of the past while celebrating today and future history makers, and "giving them their flowers while they’re still here," according to a news release Monday.
The Cardinals l will wear the uniforms Wednesday, Feb. 15, against nationally-ranked Virginia, and the women's basketball will wear theirs Feb. 23 against Miami.
Fans can purchase U of L-themed apparel in honor of Black History Month by clicking here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.