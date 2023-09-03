LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Slugger Field celebrated Labor Day a little early with some fun for the whole family.
The Bats' Backyard Bash took place Sunday. There was no baseball game because the team is on the road, it's a first since usually the team is at home this weekend.
There was still a lot to do like a kid's zone, food, drinks and even fireworks. There was also live music provided by a local Blues Brothers tribute band.
"We still wanted to give an opportunity for families to come together and kind of wrap up their summer which they have always done with us on Labor Day night and also shoot some fireworks which we have also usually done after a Bats game on Labor Day eve," Louisville Bats President Greg Galiette said.
Those who brought a canned food donation for the Dare to Care Food Bank also got a free small popcorn.
