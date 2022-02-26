LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- With the 2022 season around the corner, the Louisville Bats are looking to hire some game day help.
A job fair was held on Saturday at the Louisville Slugger Field. There are a variety of positions available within 15 departments ranging from ushers to the game-day promo team.
The Bats are looking for people to work in full-time and part-time positions.
There are also full-time internship opportunities available for students including videography, social media and stadium operations.
"We're obviously trying to get people to come back down to downtown Louisville to experience the fun we can have out here at the ballpark," Brett Myers, Louisville Bats Vice President of Operations, said. "And really just make sure that this is a place for everybody to come and enjoy themselves three to four hours every night and these employees are the ones that actually help make that happen every night."
The Louisville Bats will play 75 home games and the season begins April 5.
If interested, more information is available online.
