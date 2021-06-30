LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Bats has teamed up with a Louisville brewery to launch an exclusive beer at Slugger Field.
"Bat Boy" beer, a blackberry lemonade sour, was created in partnership with Atrium Brewing for the 2021 baseball season. The canned beer features the retro Riverbats logo in a yellow can.
“We opened in the middle of a pandemic, and our community's support allowed us to thrive and push through, but we still missed seeing a taproom full of Louisvillians with Atrium beers in their hands," said Donald Mahoney, vice president and creative director for Atrium Brewing.
“Then, the sun came out. And the taproom filled," he said. "And now to partner with the Louisville Bats, to see our friends and neighbors drinking one of our beers at Slugger Field made just for them and that stadium, it is a dream come true.”
Bat Boy beer will only be available at Atrium Brewing from July 5-9. It can be purchased at Slugger Field beginning on July 9.
The Bats are now also offering a special craft beer tickets on Fridays, which includes an outfield reserved ticket and two Atrium beers for $19.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.