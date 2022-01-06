LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- What if years could be described as drink flavors?
Flavorman, a Louisville beverage company, is doing just that.
"We try to pick the feeling that people get from the year like, 'How did the year unfold for you?'" Flavorman CEO David Dafoe said.
Flavorman summed up 2021 with a beverage called "Nada Colada."
It's not a real drink, just an idea. Flavorman said if it did exist, the Nada Colada would have no flavor at all, no color, no sweetness or sour. It would be a bland beverage that tastes like nothing.
"We just kept talking about things like sickness and fear, and (2021) was the year everybody was holding back," Dafoe said. "People were very tentative with their plans, their travel, their jobs. Everything seemed so tentative."
The Nada Colada follows Flavorman's 2020 drink called "Dumpster Fire."
