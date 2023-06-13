LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's back, bigger and better than ever — Louisville Burger Week is returning just in time for summer.
From July 17-23, burgers at more than 45 locations around Louisville will be only $7.
Participants can download the Louisville Burger Week app to check into four or more restaurants to be entered in a drawing for a grand prize of $250 in gift cards to a participating restaurant. There will also be chances to win other prizes throughout the week through the app. To download the app, click here.
Be sure to follow @LouisvilleBurgerWeek on Instagram or visit the Louisville Burger Week website.
Restaurants participating in Louisville Burger Week 2023:
- 80/20 @ Kaelin's
- Agave and Rye
- Bambi Bar
- Bristol
- Bubbas 33
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Burger Boy
- Barrel 33 Tavern & Grill
- Burger Girl
- Cask
- Checks Cafe
- Drakes
- Harrys - An American Bar & Grill
- Dundee Tavern
- Fistful of Ale
- Game Burgers
- Great Flood Brewing Company
- Happy Belly Bistro
- Khalil's
- LouVino Highlands
- Mark's Feed Store
- Molly Malone's
- Nic & Norman's
- O'Shea's
- Patrick O’Shea’s
- H.M. Franks
- Public House
- R Place Pub
- Recbar 2
- Rubbies
- Shenanigans Irish Grille
- Spring Street Bar & Grill
- The Granville Pub
- The Louisville Zoo - WILD BURGER
- The Manhattan Project
- The Raven
- The Sports & Social
- Walkers Exchange
- Weekend Burgers
