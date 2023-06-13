80/20 Kaelin's Burger.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's back, bigger and better than ever — Louisville Burger Week is returning just in time for summer.

From July 17-23, burgers at more than 45 locations around Louisville will be only $7.

Participants can download the Louisville Burger Week app to check into four or more restaurants to be entered in a drawing for a grand prize of $250 in gift cards to a participating restaurant. There will also be chances to win other prizes throughout the week through the app. To download the app, click here.

Be sure to follow @LouisvilleBurgerWeek on Instagram or visit the Louisville Burger Week website

Restaurants participating in Louisville Burger Week 2023:

  • 80/20 @ Kaelin's
  • Agave and Rye
  • Bambi Bar
  • Bristol
  • Bubbas 33
  • Buffalo Wild Wings
  • Burger Boy
  • Barrel 33 Tavern & Grill
  • Burger Girl
  • Cask
  • Checks Cafe
  • Drakes
  • Harrys - An American Bar & Grill
  • Dundee Tavern
  • Fistful of Ale
  • Game Burgers
  • Great Flood Brewing Company
  • Happy Belly Bistro
  • Khalil's
  • LouVino Highlands
  • Mark's Feed Store
  • Molly Malone's
  • Nic & Norman's
  • O'Shea's
  • Patrick O’Shea’s
  • H.M. Franks
  • Public House
  • R Place Pub
  • Recbar 2
  • Rubbies
  • Shenanigans Irish Grille
  • Spring Street Bar & Grill
  • The Granville Pub
  • The Louisville Zoo - WILD BURGER
  • The Manhattan Project
  • The Raven
  • The Sports & Social
  • Walkers Exchange
  • Weekend Burgers

