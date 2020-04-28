LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville business owner was told by the state to stop operating because of the pandemic -- but he said he had closed before it was even mandatory.
Rolando Haddad, who owns a martial arts business, called Core Combat Sports, closed March 16 and has been conducting online video lessons with his son from the gym.
Haddad said he also has allowed his business to be used as a drop-off site for personal protective equipment.
On Friday, he was handed a letter to close immediately. It left him confused and frustrated.
"I saw this coming," he said. "It’s really easy if you don’t like someone or even if you’re a competitor, you can just … call and have three state cars stalking at your place … trying to catch you at something, and they didn’t catch us with anything."
The labor cabinet and governor’s office could not be reached immediately to explain what happened.
