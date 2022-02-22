LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tuesday is National Heart Valve Disease Awareness Day, and a Louisville cardiologist took the opportunity to make sure people know the warning signs.
Heart valves regulate blood flow and help the heart function more efficiently. The two most common conditions are narrowing or leaking of the valves.
Swollen feet or hands, chest pressure or heart fluttering are common symptoms.
"Most cardiac problems present with people complaining of shortness of breath," said Dr. Dinesh Kalra, a cardiologist with UofL Health. "They will come and tell me, 'You know, I used to be able to walk two blocks. But now, I just go down the aisle at the grocery store and I have to stop. I'm huffin' and puffin.' I get tired much sooner than I used to. I get tired all the time. I sleep a lot.'"
Medications and non-surgical treatments are available to treat heart valve disease. The best ways to prevent heart issues are leading a healthy lifestyle, not smoking and seeing your doctor on a regular basis.
