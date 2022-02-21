LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Catholic Schools in the Archdiocese of Louisville moved back to a mask-optional policy Monday, as COVID-19 case numbers continue to fall nationwide.
However, the decision is to enact the policy can be made by each individual school. If a school decides to go optional with masks, it has to follow contact tracing protocols. School administrators would have to determine any student who was considered a close contact, which differs depending on if a person is or is not wearing a mask.
A couple dozen parents protested outside the Archdiocese of Louisville headquarters on Poplar Level Road last week over the school district's mask mandate. They said following guidance from the Kentucky Department for Public Health to continue masking children is no longer acceptable, and that masking does more harm than good.
The archdiocese said schools will have to still follow isolation and quarantine guidelines. Parents and faculty members must still report positive cases to the school.
Below is a copy of the archdiocese's updated COVID-19 policy:
