LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness reported 6,250 cases this past week in Louisville, a decrease of nearly 50% from the week prior.
In January, Louisville had consecutive weeks of more than 16,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The city reported over 10,000 cases for five straight weeks at the start of new year as the omicron variant surged through the community.
Since the pandemic started in March 2020, Louisville surpassed 4,000 cases in a week just once, until 2022. The reported case count of 6,250 this week is still the sixth-highest total since the start of the pandemic.
There are currently 337 people hospitalized with complications due to COVID-19, a decrease from Louisville's highest ever total of 539 people on Jan. 18, 2022.
The health department reported 48 people died from complications related to COVID-19 last week. Louisville is nearing 2,000 deaths related to COVID-19, with currently 1,996 deaths confirmed.
Louisville reports that 43.8% of its residents are fully-vaccinated and have received a booster dose, while 64.2% of residents have completed the vaccine series.
For a list of Louisville COVID-19 testing sites, click here.
For the latest on COVID-19 in Louisville, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.