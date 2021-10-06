LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homeless camps in downtown Louisville have been cleared out by the city.
Notice was given three weeks ago that the camps in an eight-block area would be dismantled and residents would need to go to area shelters.
Just after 8 a.m. Wednesday, crews moved in with dump trucks and heavy equipment to places like the Interstate 65 overpass at Jefferson and Jackson Streets. Crews scooped up boxes, blankets and pallets left behind and put them in garbage trucks to be hauled away.
The sidewalk was cleaned by midday and looked much different from when tents and furniture previously marked the spaces people called home.
Outreach groups were on-site helping people living in the camps pack up what belongings they could. The city gave a 21-day notice on the clearing, - which is part of a long-term plan meant to address homelessness and aims to get people into permanent housing.
The St. John Center's outreach manager, T. J. Martin, was there to help place people into appropriate housing including shelters, a substance abuse facility or a mental health facility. But the center believes the problem will continue unless more affordable housing is offered.
"People need affordable housing, that's the main problem in the city. We don't have enough affordable housing. You know, people are in the streets because they feel like they don't have a place to go. I don't think anybody would just say 'hey, I just want to live on the streets.' So the reason we're doing the clearance is to help people get off the streets and to other living situations," Martin says.
The St. John Center says landlords should step up and lower rent to give people what they need.
Campsi were cleared Wednesday in an area bounded by Jackson, Jefferson, Market, Preston, Floyd and Brook streets, as well as Liberty, Hancock and Main streets.
The city said in September that the 21-day notice was part of the four-phase plan announced during the summer to address chronic street homelessness with immediate and long-term solutions. The solutions include a Safe Outdoor Space, transitional housing and increased funding for affordable housing. To read the full plan, click here.
Volunteers working with the city's Office of Resilience and Community Services have been helping the homeless in downtown Louisville with planning for the camps to be cleared. The notice was meant to give them time to line up healthcare, get state IDs and find more stable places to live with the goal of finding a permanent home.
Wayside Christian Mission planned to expand available beds. The Healing Place is making extra recovery beds available.
