LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If 2020 was a drink, what would it taste like?
Would it taste like rotten milk? Hand sanitizer? Maybe disinfectant spray?
One Louisville company actually came up with something you'd want to drink. It's called The Bittersweet, from Louisville's own FlavorMAN.
The drink is a mocktail made of bitter pink grapefruit with a hint of honey, representing the challenges this year brought, along with the hope.
In a perfect twist, the label for the drink is upside down.
The company also suggests adding alcohol to the drink, because ... 2020.
