LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Christians around the world celebrate Ash Wednesday on Feb. 22.
As part of the religious observance, Christians place ashes on their foreheads to remind them of their mortality.
Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the Lenten season leading up to Easter. In Louisville, St. Andrew United Church of Christ offers drive-thru ashes outside the church on Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. and again from 4-6 p.m.
Drivers can stay in their vehicles if they choose.
The church is located at 2608 Browns Lane.
