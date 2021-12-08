LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A tentative agreement is on the table to give Louisville Metro Corrections officers a raise.
In a release, Mayor Greg Fischer, Metro Corrections leaders and the FOP Corrections Union Lodge 77 said they have reached a deal to immediately boost starting pay for new corrections officers to just over $44,000.
All sworn officers will also get an 8% pay raise, which is in addition to the 2% raise employees received in July. Each will also get a 2% raise in July 2022, which was negotiated under previous contracts.
The raises are in addition to the $2,000 retention incentives and the $5,000 premium pay most corrections officers will receive. The agreement also eliminates the entry level pay step effective immediately.
FOP members still must approve the agreement.
Fischer said in the release that public safety is the top priority in the city, and corrections needs well-trained staff at the detention center.
"These steps will make these important jobs more attractive for career-seekers," Fischer said. "While staffing shortages are a challenge being dealt with nationwide, across all industry sectors, it is critical we continue to work to ensure it does not affect the vital, round-the-clock public services provided by our city government."
FOP Lodge 77 President Daniel Johnson said the union will continue to work with the mayor's office and Metro Corrections leadership to deal with the staffing crisis at the jail. He said the contract will now be presented to union members for a vote.
Fischer's office said the agreement also includes steps to improve accountability for Corrections employees, similar to some of the reforms seen in the police contract.
Corrections employees have complained for months about under-staffing and pay as the jail has dealt with overdoses and inmate deaths that some blame on inadequate staffing and a lack of training for employees.
