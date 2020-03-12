LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Amidst an ongoing budget crisis, Metro Council could divert some of its precious dollars to combat the impact of the novel coronavirus. So far, two have been diagnosed with the virus in Louisville.
During a Thursday budget committee meeting, Councilman Markus Winkler, D-17, floated the idea of diverting $2.7 million worth of surplus money that would have gone to pay a future pension bill. Instead, the city could use that as emergency funds during the outbreak.
Councilman Bill Hollander, D-9, the budget committee chairman, said it's a good idea.
"We know, frankly, that there are going to be people who are, unfortunately, likely to be out of work who may need immediate rent assistance that they did not need in the past, may need other kinds of assistance, food assistance, and other kinds of things," Hollander said.
Not all were sold on the idea, including Councilman Anthony Piagentini, R-19.
"I think this is a huge mistake," he told the committee. "I think we're, once again, as we are apt to do, making knee-jerk reactions without all of the information. We have all of two people diagnosed in this entire county, currently, with coronavirus."
But others, like President David James, D-6, said it's the right thing to do.
"It could be helpful in helping with rent assistance. It could be helpful in providing money to Dare2Care to make sure the people have food. You know, when the schools are out, we have a very difficult time in some areas making sure children have food on the table. So, it'll cover those types of basic things people need," said James.
"In the end, we will have bipartisan support for this, because everybody on this council wants the very best for our community. How we get there is sometimes debated," he said.
Winkler plans to introduce the ordinance on Monday.
