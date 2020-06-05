LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council members are calling on Gov. Andy Beshear to work with health and school officials to get students back into classrooms this fall.
A bipartisan group of 17 council members has written the governor a letter, in which they thank him for his leadership in slowing the spread of COVID-19, but also ask for “decisive direction” so that schools can resume in-person instruction in the fall.
Councilman Markus Winkler, D-17, who chairs the council’s majority caucus, said, “We believe getting students across the Commonwealth into schools this fall is critical to student achievement, equity, and the normal functioning of our economy.”
Winkler said the council members are asking that the governor and state health department “quickly establish guidelines for the safe reopening of schools … (to) give local schools ample time to figure out how to implement those guidelines.”
Councilman Anthony Piagentini, R-19, said that as the disease likely will continue to affect Kentuckians’ lives for months, if not years, the public needs “clarity and consistency.”
“The last directives from the Kentucky Department of Education didn’t meet this expectation and can cause damage to those people who are trying to follow health experts while also getting back to work and reopening our economy,” he said.
In the letter, the council members also said they worry that school districts will squander precious resources if they prepare without clear directions.
“As districts are asked to prepare plans for multiple contingencies, they are forced to dedicate scarce resources to multiple scenarios and risk being paralyzed by ambiguity,” the council members wrote.
“We would instead urge you to provide schools with a clear mandate - you will open on time, operate five days a week, be open normal hours and follow appropriate guidance from the Health Department," the council members wrote. "This level of guidance would focus resources around a clear mission and vision and force all districts in the Commonwealth to quickly develop focused plans that will best educate our children safely next year.”
To read the full letter, click here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.