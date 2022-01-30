LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville couple is now making a dream a reality by opening their first store and overcoming a big obstacle to make it happen.
Tavonna and Eric Johnson opened Community Dollar in the Dixie Crossings Plaza last summer.
They were in church on New Year’s Eve 2020 when a sermon touched their hearts and inspired them to open their own store.
“I am so proud, I am honestly blessed to be able to walk in here and say, 'Hey, we own something. This is our business,” Eric Johnson told WDRB News.
They said they went home after the sermon and prayed about what type of business they could open.
The couple now has a 1,500-square0foot space where everything is between $1 and $5. From school supplies to house hold items, there's a little something for everyone.
Until a couple years ago, Eric didn’t know if the dream of owning a business would ever happen as he was battling cancer, which he’s beating.
“Four years for remission is really a blessing to be here and to tell people about my story," he said. "I have told customers about being in remission, and they have told me stories about them being in remission."
Shipping delays and inflation have hit them, especially with only the two of them as employees.
“Let's just be honest: When you own a business and you're new, it is scary," Tavonna Johnson said. "Prices are going up and so we want to maintain prices for our consumers."
The two have adjusted their hours for the winter but soon plan on being open more. And they have goals of expanding their location or opening a second.
“I get a lot of customers who be like, ‘I am glad you are here. We love supporting locally owned businesses’ and things like so it's important,” Johnson said.
The couple also wanted to open the store to show their son that they, too, can achieve whatever dream he sets to do.
Community Dollar is located at 4916 Dixie Highway, near Shively.
