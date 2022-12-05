LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After several months of work and a big show of support, Louisville's Arrowhead Disc Golf Course will once again reopen.
More than two dozen people showed up Monday afternoon at a Louisville Board of Zoning meeting, fighting to get the course reopened. Roger Wyatt and his wife, Vivian, opened it in 2016, and what started out as nothing but a hobby for the Wyatt family eventually grew to a 27-hole course with people from all over the world stopping by to play a game.
But the city closed the course following an anonymous complaint that was investigated. Several holes on the course are on Metro property, and the city determined that a conditional use permit was needed.
Though there was overwhelming support to get the permit approved from the public, a couple who lives near the course spoke out against it during the zoning hearing. John Pamperine argued the road is too narrow to accommodate the amount of people interested in it.
The conditional use permit for the course will limit it to just nine visits a day.
"It's going to be nine cars a day, that is not going to accommodate the 2,800 people that want to play golf there that signed this petition," Pamperine said.
Ultimately, the permit received unanimous approval, paving the way for the courses reopening. The Wyatts said players will have to reach out on Facebook to set up a tee time due to the trip limit in the permit.
"We are so excited," Vivan Wyatt said.
The Wyatts said they have some cleaning up to do out on the course but plan to open it as soon as possible.
Before the closure, the course was ranked in the top-60 best courses by UDisc, a popular disc golf app.
