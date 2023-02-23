LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you think you are coughing, sneezing and itching more lately, you're not imagining things. Allergies have returned.
Dr. James Sublett from Family Allergy and Asthma in Louisville points to one thing in particular that's stirring up allergens: the wind. He said there have been strong wind gusts recently, and that has pollen blowing around.
Additionally, he said warmer-than-usual temperatures have been driving people outside, increasing their exposure to pollen and driving up sniffling and sneezing.
With so much focus on the rising pollen levels, Dr. Sublett is concerned that some patients who have contracted COVID will mistake their symptoms for allergies.
"Generally, viral infections will just hit you like a ton of bricks," he said. "So you may start out a day or so not feeling good, but by day two or three, you're feeling really bad. Fever -- that's not typical of allergies."
He also said colds tend to last about two weeks, while allergies are more chronic.
