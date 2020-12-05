LARUE COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a woman drove through the square in downtown Hodgenville overnight into Saturday, damaging statues and Christmas decorations.
The Larue County Herald News posted a video of the destruction on its Facebook page.
The driver knocked over a Christmas tree, knocked the "Little Boy" statue off its platform and damaged the Abraham Lincoln statue. A truck that was part of the decorations was knocked into the statue.
According to the Hodgenville Police Department, 18-year-old Kaylee Lovvorn of Louisville was charged with DUI and has been released from jail.
Hodgenville's mayor and police chief were in the square early Saturday, as people in the community cleaned up and re-decorated.
Copyright 2020. WDRB News. All rights reserved.