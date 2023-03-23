LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A number of drivers and business owners aren't happy about plans to reconfigure parts of Frankfort Avenue, but the city said the project is necessary to make the area safer.
It's a busy road, and some think reducing lanes near Lexington Road will slow drivers down, making it safer for everyone.
"Driving down Frankfort Avenue is a little nerve-wracking because you know people have to turn left," said Amber Langston, who lives in the area and owns Accounting by Amber, LLC. "The first year that I was here, I had no problems. The second year that I had my office open, they were doing the construction for the water company, and so all of my parking got taken away in front of my office."
The city is trying to make changes to Frankfort Avenue because of safety concerns. Metro Councilman Andrew Owen, D-9, is working with the city and the Kentucky Department of Transportation in an effort to reduce the number of crashes and speeding in the area.
"You will be crossing one lane instead of two, which will, which should make it easier," Owen said.
The plan is to repaint the lines between Stilz Avenue and Lexington Road. They want to reduce the number of lanes from four to three, and add a center turning lane. The first draft moved all of the parking to the north of Frankfort east of Stilz. The revised draft has parking on both sides of Frankfort Avenue, both east and west of Stilz. KYTC is set to repave and restripe the same section of Frankfort Avenue sometime this year.
Margaret Shuster, at Clique Boutique, said any opportunity to make it easier for clients to get to her shop is great. But many are concerned about what the plan means for parking.
"I think, coming in that kind of like, middle-sized city here in Louisville, people are accustomed to being able to park for an appointment. And we have quick appointments, anywhere from like 15 to 30 minutes is the average for an appointment. So, guests need to come in, park right away, get in and get out," Shuster said.
"It would be nice to have better crosswalks, and turn lanes, but also I am very afraid businesses are going to lose their parking and that's going to make them struggle," said Langston.
Thursday evening, the city held a third public meeting about the project. There are several options, one which includes more parking spaces.
"I think it's gonna be worth it to them in the long run," said Owen. "I mean, the conversation here has been about parking balanced over and against multimodal transportation, including bike lanes and pedestrian and other things like that. There's always a balance to be had there."
The city said it will make a decision on the project by the end of the month, and construction could start as soon as the end of this summer.
