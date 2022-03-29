LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A vital resource helping keep people in their homes, Louisville's eviction prevention program, is coming to an end.
The reason it's ending is simple — the federal funding for these programs is running out.
The deadline to apply for rental assistance in Louisville Metro is March 31. According to a statement on the city's website, not all applicants at this stage may receive funding.
"Given the number of current open applications, we anticipate that the need will exceed the total amount of funds remaining at that time," the statement says. "Applying for emergency rental assistance does not guarantee an applicant will receive assistance as funds may no longer be available. Applications are processed on a first come, first served basis."
It adds that appointments for the Eviction Prevention Assistance Program are currently full through March.
“We've had a tremendous response to what we've had going on with eviction prevention," said Cassandra Miller, an executive administrator with Metro Resilience and Community Services and its program Neighborhood Place.
Over the last two years, Neighborhood Place will have allocated about $48 million in rent relief, helping thousands of families.
Louisville Metro as a whole has spent more than $89 million in eviction prevention, helping more than 40,000 people as of Dec. 31, 2021.
Miller says it's has had a tremendous impact.
“When we look at what our eviction rate was before, pre-COVID in 2019, compared to where we are today, once they lifted the moratorium, we are down 62% of actual eviction warrants being issued," said Miller.
Miller says all of the people who currently have an appointment with them through the final day of March will be allocated the last of their funding, which is why the program can't take on any new relief applications.
“There still is a significant need," Miller said. "Even though we've touched thousands and thousands of families, every day we're still getting calls of people who either just learned about this funding (or) they're just realizing that they're not going to have the resources to pay their rent coming up.”
The lost resource is a concern for nonprofit organizations like the Louisville Urban League (LUL).
“It's sad for people in community. I think that at a time when bread costs more, milk costs more, gasoline costs more, it's really tough to see these resources run out," said LUL President and CEO Sadiqa Reynolds. "We understand the city can only do what it can do, but it is really unfortunate timing for the funds to run out."
She believes as federal support ends, reliance on nonprofit support will increase.
"Whether it's the Louisville Urban League or some other organization, we all are being asked to really support, and we'll have to, as we see the money from the federal government dry up," Reynolds said. "I hope that we can work together as a community to ensure that people are not displaced any further."
Reynolds says plenty of nonprofits are already inundated with questions around eviction prevention and housing help.
“I hope that people understand that there really is a crisis and it's not one that Louisville has created for itself — this is really a crisis across the country," Reynolds said. "And so how we respond to it will say a lot about us, not just as Louisvillians, but also as Americans.”
Miller says they do hope that down the road, as federal funds are reallocated, Jefferson County can get another round of rent relief, but admits there’s no guarantee that will happen.
Despite the persistent need for eviction prevention, Miller is proud of what they've accomplished through the pandemic-era program in the last two years.
"I'm extremely proud of the team and the work that we've done," said Miller. "This was a program really built out of love for the citizens of this country. This was America's way of helping to take care of its people during a time that everything felt out of control. I feel very blessed to have been able to lead such a program and to help so many families stay housed. We've not been able to help everybody, but for the amount of people that we have been able to help, it really does help you sleep at night... it's a constant reminder of why we do this work."
She and Reynolds hope those who need assistance continue to reach out.
“There are lots of us working on these problems. So feel very comfortable reaching out to nonprofits, but also very quickly get in line for local Metro resources," said Reynolds.
“Neighborhood place was here pre-COVID and we will be here after," said Miller. "We are that safety net for families. We are here to help people sustain self sufficiency. We are here to help people get connected to additional resources and services that can help their family.”
If someone is a renter with a pending eviction court case, Louisville Metro asks they call the Office of Housing at (502) 574-1707.
Metro also advises people can gain information or resources regarding rental assistance in a number of ways:
- Calling Metro311 at 574-5000
- Calling Metro United Way's help referral service at 2-1-1
- Visit www.louisvilleministries.org to locate nearby agencies
