LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is expanding its offerings for COVID-19 testing around the city.
The Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness, local churches, organizations and testing providers are partnering to offer free rapid and PCR tests, according to a news release.
Two testing sites are being offered in the Shawnee neighborhood: a pop-up clinic at Shawnee Presbyterian Church for two days on Feb. 22 and Feb. 27, and Black Lives Matter on West Broadway, which starts Feb. 21 and is offered during the weekday from noon to 6 p.m.
The Louisville Free Public Library is holding pop-up testing sites at the Russell and Beechmont branches.
A testing site will be held at Newburg Church of Christ on the second and fourth Mondays of each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There's also a testing site at Buddha Blessed Temple every Sunday, Wednesday and Friday from 1-3 p.m. until March 30.
"Although the omicron wave appears to have peaked and cases are trending down, Jefferson County still remains in the red with a high incidence rate," Dr. Sarah Moyer, director of Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness, said in a news release. "Testing continues to be a very important tool in the fight against COVID. If someone discovers they have the virus they can take the proper actions necessary to protect themselves and their community members."
Hours of operations for the testing sites could change due to weather or staffing issues.
|Location
|Address
|Date
|Time
|Provider
|The Hope Buss
|101 S. 44th Street
|Feb. 22, 27
|2 - 5 p.m.
|Coastal Biotech
|Black Lives Matter
|3900 West Broadway
|starting Feb. 21
|12-6 p.m., Mon. - Fri.
|Nomi Health
|Louisville Free Public Library
|604 S. 10th Street
|Feb. 18
|10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Communities in Health
|Louisville Free Public Library
|601 Woodlawn Avenue
|Feb. 17
|10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Communities in Health
|Newburg Church of Christ
|4700 E. Indian Trail
|Second and fourth Mondays each month
|10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|Homeland
|Buddha Blessed Temple
|7748 3rd Street Road
|Sun., Wed., Fri. each week
|1 - 3 p.m.
|Communities in Health
For a list of Louisville COVID-19 testing sites, click here.
For the latest on COVID-19 in Louisville, click here.
