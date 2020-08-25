LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is opening up more COVID-19 testing sites.
Mayor Greg Fischer announced no new virus deaths on Tuesday, but the city's positivity rate is 9.18%. As part of the effort to get the virus under control, Fischer says the city is increasing testing to address how the virus is disproportionately affecting minorities in the community.
New sites, including the Southeast YMCA on Six Mile Lane near Bardstown Road, will offer testing four days a week, and you don't need an appointment. That location will be open later on Fridays, when people congregate at a nearby mosque. The location will also have Saturday hours to make testing more convenient.
The Y on West Broadway will offer testing managed by Norton Healthcare by appointment Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon beginning Sept. 1. Up to 300 people can be tested each day. Appointments are required and can be made at NortonHealthcare.com/RITC or by calling (502) 861-4611, option 1.
And the Family Health Centers will partner with Blue Water Labs to expand hours at its four locations including in Portland, Americana, West Broadway and Fairdale.
Fischer says the city has improved turnaround times for testing results by using smaller regional and local labs like Blue Water.
"The problems with the national labs Quest, LabCorp and others sent out for testing. Because of national testing concerns, those delays have gotten a lot better, so we're getting results more quickly," he says.
Results at the city's 22 COVID-19 testing sites are back within 24 to 48 hours, according to public health officials. The city also says there is capacity to have more people get tested for the virus including sites that have open availability at Southeast Christian Church and University of Louisville Health.
Health officials say the quicker turnaround time has allowed them to do more effective contact tracing, when positive tests come back.
For a list of locations and how to make appointments, visit the city's website on COVID-19 testing.
