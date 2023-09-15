LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bone marrow transplant donations save lives but for patients of color, finding a match is incredibly challenging.

The Lowman family's lives turned upside down when 3-year-old Gregory "Trey" Lowman was diagnosed with a rare brain cancer.

"That was one of the scariest moments I've experienced in my life," Gregory Lowman Jr., Trey's dad, said.

Trey has spent the past six months at Norton Children's Hospital getting treatment which included using his own stem cells for recovery after chemotherapy.

"You can't keep him down, even with losing the ability to use his left side, he's finding ways to get around," Ebony Lowman, Trey's mom, said.

Trey's stem cells weren't helping him recover properly, which meant he needed a bone marrow donor. However, patients of color only have a 29% chance of finding a match.

"Unfortunately, the bone marrow registry is not very well represented by minorities," Dr. Michael Huang with Norton Children's Hospital, said. "It's due to various misplaced intentions in the past, when it came to research and science. There's still mistrust in Black communities."

After a couple of failed attempts, Trey's third stem cell transplant using his own cells finally engrafted, so he had a successful procedure.

"We've been blessed," Gregory Lowman Jr. said. "We made it through that dark stretch, but some people might not."

Now, the Lowmans want to help the many other families of color who aren’t as lucky. They're hosting a bone marrow drive later in September in Trey's honor.

"It could help the next family, and that's the goal, to help people who continue to go through this," Ebony Lowman said.

Trey's battle with cancer is far from over.

"A lot of people think you get chemo, you get radiation and you're cancer free," Ebony Lowman said. "With ATRT, it's different."

But the Lowmans are counting their blessings and taking life one day at a time.

"There is light at the end of the tunnel starting to show from the journey that's definitely been a marathon," Ebony Lowman said.

The bone marrow drive will take place Sept. 25 at Burnett Avenue Baptist Church from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Anyone between the ages of 18 and 40 can register to become a donor.

Lowman family bone marrow 4.jpg The Lowman family is hosting a bone marrow drive in honor of their 3-year-old son on Sept. 24.

