LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A firefighter was injured from a vacant house fire in the Park Hill neighborhood on Sunday morning, according to Louisville Fire Department.
Louisville Fire Battalion Chief Maj. Bobby Cooper said firefighters were dispatched to a house fire in the 2200 block of Bolling Avenue, near Dixie Highway and West Hill Street, around 10:43 a.m. Firefighters arrived on scene in two minutes to an empty house with a heavy fire coming from the second floor.
Cooper said crews made quick entry and searched to building before an interior fire attack. Outside crews used ladders to climb the roof of the home for ventilation operations. It took 25 firefighters 10 minutes to get the fire under control, Cooper said.
A firefighter was injured when the house's porch roof collapsed. The firefighter was treated on scene and then transported to a local hospital with a leg injury. Cooper said no other injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.
The vacant house has significant damage from the home, but no surrounding structures were damaged.
Louisville Fire's arson investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.