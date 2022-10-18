LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire consumed a recycling center in Okolona.
The fire at the WestRock Recycling Center on Industrial Boulevard began around 6 p.m. on Tuesday evening and crews continued work it throughout the night.
The recycling center is near Interstate 65 and Fern Valley Road. A number of fire departments have been called to help put out the flames including Okolona, Louisville, Fern Creek, Highview and Zoneton.
According to Okolona Fire Mj. Frankie Nalley, on scene there are 50-60 firefighters using heavy equipment to break up cardboard stacks. In total, 11 engine companies, two truck companies and two med units were also on scene.
Nalley said most of the fire is in the open area where they put the product but there was fire in some of the building.
It's unknown what caused the fire.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.