LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County firefighters are warning residents that those beautiful Christmas trees can go up in flames within seconds.
Firefighters held a demonstration Tuesday to show just how quickly an un-watered Christmas tree burns.
The department is reminding people to make sure their trees are watered and to not leave the lights on for an extended period of time. While new LED lights used on trees are safer, fire officials said they can still pose a threat.
"The big difference we still see is that the tree not being watered, which still causes the fire to occur," said Jordan Yuodis, with Jefferson County Fire. "They may have the good LED lights but also the power strip running behind the tree with a lamp in it, a phone charger, some other extension cord going to another decoration, and it's just really a recipe for disaster."
This is the fourth year the department has held the demonstration ahead of Christmas.
