LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Center for Women and Families had some special guests on Saturday.
University of Louisville football players stopped by the nonprofit to serve meals and speak with those in the shelter's emergency unit. The service project was intended to recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Linebacker Yasir Abdullah helped organize the event through his foundation.
"I just want them to know I am here to help," Abdullah said. "They can call me or ask me for anything and I just wanted to be that hero for them."
During the visit, staff provided information about Domestic Violence Awareness Month and how to seek help for oneself, friends or family members.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.