LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ford workers from Louisville traveled to Bowling Green Monday to stand in solidarity with workers on strike at the Corvette Assembly Plant.
A large group boarded buses Monday morning.
The United Auto Workers union in Bowling Green is currently negotiating a new contract with General Motors. Nearly 50,000 workers across the country started picketing a week ago.
The UAW wants to re-negotiate major concessions it made during the recession, like a tiered wage system that allows General Motors to hire new workers at a lower pay.
"We're going down there to support the workers -- it's as simple as that," said Todd Dunn, president of UAW Local 862. "Stand the line with them and let GM know that it's not right, and we're there to support them in every way we can."
The outcome will have significant local impact. There are more than 12,000 hourly jobs at Ford's two Louisville plants. Any agreement between the union and General Motors will then provide a starting point for negotiations between the UAW and Ford.
