LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ford workers in Louisville are showing support for their fellow United Auto Workers as strikes continue across the country.
According to a newsletter from UAW's Local 862 chapter, union members from Ford will gather at LAP Union Hall on Monday morning, board a bus and head to Bowling Green to join the roughly 900 striking UAW members who work at General Motors' Corvette Assembly Plant.
Monday marks one week since the UAW started its strike, which began over contract negotiations between GM. The walkout by 49,000 workers brought more than 50 factories and parts warehouses around the country to a standstill.
The strike is the UAW's first against the No. 1 U.S. automaker in more than a decade. The union is trying to re-negotiate major concessions it made during the recession, including a tiered wage system that allows GM to hire new workers at a lower pay.
Union workers told WDRB on Sept. 16 that they’re prepared to live off $250 a week in union strike pay "as a long as needed." GM said it wants to reach a deal that builds a stronger future for both the employees and the company.
Related Stories:
- GM workers in Bowling Green to strike 'as long as needed'
- Union votes to strike at General Motors' US plants
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.