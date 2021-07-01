LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Library fines are now a thing of the past in Louisville.
Beginning today, July 1, all overdue fines on Louisville Free Public Library materials will be eliminated, according to a news release.
"With the start of the new FY2022 budget, LFPL officially joins library systems across the country who recognize that fines statistically do not ensure the return of borrowed materials," the news release states. "They merely create a barrier to library services that disproportionately affects the people who need access the most."
While the policy change does eliminate overdue fines, patrons will still be billed for the replacement cost of any library items not returned, and they will be blocked from additional checkouts until items are returned or paid for.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer was on-hand Thursday morning, along with Library Director Lee Burchfield and members of the Shawnee neighborhood to celebrate the change.
"Libraries are foundational to our city's core value of lifelong learning, and access to these resources is vital to increasing opportunity and advancing racial equity, a focus of the budget we're implementing today," Fischer said, in a statement. "Our new budget is a roadmap into a promising and exciting next stage of our city's history -- one based in greater equity, justice and opportunity. I'm thankful for the partnership of Metro Council, and for our Library team for making these changes a reality."
According to the news release, fines for overdue and lost books generate about $225,000 a year. That amounts to about 1 percent of the library's budget.
"But LFPL officials expect the elimination of fines will lead to the return of more library materials, reducing the need for and associated costs of repurchasing lost items," the news release states.
The library system temporarily suspended overdue fines during the pandemic. This new police makes the suspension permanent.
Additionally, the library will remove all pre-existing overdue fines from patron accounts, restoring what it says is "much needed access to thousands of people throughout the community."
"All late fees really do is penalize people who can't afford to pay the fines and then cut them off from accessing library services," said Burchfield, in a statement. "By going fine free, we are welcoming back to the Library thousands of people across our community -- providing them equal access to the tools and knowledge that can help them reach their fullest potential."
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.