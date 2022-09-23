LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness said its controversial social media post was purely educational.
Critics sounded off online after the health department posted a series of bright messages that said "Party Safe This Weekend" and included information about resources and ways to avoid overdosing for those who might use drugs.
Instead of the traditional message of "don't do drugs," the posts gave tips like telling people to test drugs, don't use drugs alone and carry Narcan, which treats opioid overdoses. It also showed warnings about fentanyl and listed where free narcan is available.
Despite criticism online, the health department told WDRB News that it removed the post because of an all-staff training that is preventing the distribution of Narcan on Friday.
Stay safe Louisville! Pick up free NARCAN at: Fri - Portland Family Health Center Parking Lot, 2215 Portland Ave. 1pm-4pmSat - Behind the Louisville Metro Southwest Government Center, 7219 Dixie Highway. 10am-1pm•Social Practice Lab, 1229 S. Shelby St. 11am-2pm pic.twitter.com/uk6Qcm5fiK— LouMetroHealth (@LouMetroHealth) September 23, 2022
Many on social media have suggested the post encourages drug use, but the health department tells WDRB the messaging targeted audiences who might engage with party-like atmospheres at events such as Louder than Life.
The health department made clear to WDRB that its intent is to educate the public and provide these life saving resources. A spokesperson added that similar posts have been made in the past.
The health department said it plans to put the post back up once it can provide the necessary resources.
