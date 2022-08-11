LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness is offering breastfeeding education as part of National Breastfeeding Month.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports infants who are breastfed have reduced risks of asthma, obesity, Type 1 diabetes, severe lower respiratory disease, ear infections, sudden infant death syndrome and gastrointestinal infections. The CDC also reports mothers who breastfeed lower their risk for high blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes, ovarian cancer and breast cancer.
"Breastfeeding provides lifelong benefits for both mother and child, including creating a closer bond between the two," Rebekah Scroggy, lactation program manager and regional breastfeeding coordinator at the health department, said in a news release. "I breastfed my son until he was nearly 2 ½ years old and I am currently breastfeeding my 9-month-old daughter. Though there have been challenges, both journeys have allowed me to slow down and enjoy time with my little ones."
The health department offers breastfeeding peer counseling courses which are open to the public.
To see when free upcoming events are offered, click here.
