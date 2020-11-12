LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the holidays around the corner, families are eager to gather around the tables, but doctors are warning against it.
The pandemic is now in its eighth month, and no one knows how long it will last. So as we head into the holidays, many people people have grown weary of constantly taking precautions that include staying separated from family and friends, in what has become known as "COVID fatigue."
"Initially everyone pitches in and there's this sense of team spirit, but it's only natural that after a while that begins to wear us down," said Dr. Jon Klein, UofL School of Medicine Vice Dean for Research.
"What we've seen is the loss of that feeling of cooperation and teamwork, and now what we have is a sense of frustration, social isolation and just plain old loneliness, to a great extent."
Klein says pandemic fatigue is real. It was expected, but it's tough to deal with. He says it's likely taking a toll on many people, but there are ways to fight it: like talking to someone about your feelings, and exercising -- even if it's just a short walk.
And with the holidays upon us, fatigue might be getting worse as people yearn to see family and friends. However, doctors are warning that families should not celebrate the holidays as they normally would, especially since the last 10 days have shown jumps in COVID-19 cases across the country, and hospitals in Kentucky and Indiana are inundated with patients.
Instead, they recommend virtual gatherings or get-togethers outside, if possible. Klein says since we don't know when the pandemic will end, we must continue to be patient and err on the side of caution.
