LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A downtown Louisville conference on Friday aimed to address racial disparities when it comes to women of color and maternal health.
During Black Maternal Health Week, dozens of people gathered at Norton Healthcare Pavilion on East Broadway to hear health experts discuss causes of a black maternal health crisis, as well as proposed improvements.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related issues.
"These are preventable deaths, and so if there is anything that we can do, we should, because these are somebody's mom -- my sister -- somebody's friend," said Cynethia Bethel-Hines, president of the Louisville Coalition for Black Maternal Health.
She said it's a "complex issue."
"But research has shown that systemic racism is the issue, as well as implicit bias," she added. "We all have biases. And so as long as we reflect on them and how it impacts health care and access to health care for many Black women, then we're taking a step towards a solution."
